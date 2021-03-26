Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has cried out over the pressure on people in the entertainment and television industry.

While reacting to the trending conversation calling for the replacement of Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actress stressed on how people demand for 'new faces' in the film industry at the expense of existing actors.

"Is it that you don’t realize this is his job and source of income or you’re just wicked? Same way you’ll say “stop using these actors and actresses, give us new faces”..... okay!!! So the other ones should go hungry because you refuse to realize that this is A JOB?!! What should now happen to them? Why must one lose out because of another?", Osunde tweeted.

The call for Obi-Uchendu's replacement has been a top trending argument for days since BBNaija organizers announced the show's anticipated sixth season. Ace broadcaster, Frank Edoho was recently dragged into the brouhaha as fans suggested that he might be a great replacement for Ebuka.

Obi-Uchendu began hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show from its second season. He had previously participated as a housemate in the show's first season but came out 8th place.