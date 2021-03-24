Organizers of fan-favourite television show, Big Brother Naija have announced its anticipated sixth season.

This year will take a new twist with early auditions set to begin from March 24 to March 31, 2021.

According to the reality show's official handles, the auditions will be strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users. "We’re giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija auditions. All you have to do is stay connected and renew your @dstvnigeria and @gotvng subscriptions to be qualified for this", the announcement read.

While a release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed, the new season will see its winner take home N90 million worth of prizes. Recall the previous season saw Laycon win prizes worth N85 million including a cash prize of N30 million.