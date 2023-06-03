The sports category has moved to a new website.

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The web series has ditched YouTube for the streamer.

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]
'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]

Back for its fourth season, the popular romantic drama series follows Aminu, Louis, Tayo And Lanre as they face a series of unexpected challenges in their attempt to succeed in love, business, friendship and family.

The synopisis reads, "As they navigate the ups and downs of external relationships, the boys grapple with their own issues, including career setbacks, family tensions and the pitfalls of fame, the season is full of emotional twists and turns. Will they emerge stronger together or will the ships hit an iceberg and sink? This season promises to be the most intense yet!"

Season four returns with old and new faces like Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim Effiong, Nengi Adoki, Linda Osifo, Pere Egbi, Ibrahim Suleiman, Rahama Sadau, Sharon Ooja, Sola Sobowale, and Shaffy Bello.

Created by Tola Odunsi, the first episode of the show has since gotten over 1 million views and won several awards including the Gage Award for the best web series of 2020 and the best African series at the HAP Awards (Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards) 2021.

The Men's Club premieres exclusively on Prime Video on June 30, 2023.

Watch the trailer:



