'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The web series is ditching YouTube for the streaming platform.

The Men's Club (TMC) is set to debut on Prime Video [Instagram/Tmcseries]
After five years of delivering compelling stories and cultivating a strong following on YouTube, the web series is switching things up and heading instead to the streaming platform.

This move has been met with a wave of backlash from fans of the show online. With season four set to debut soon, its unclear how the series will be received.

The show, popularly known as TMC, was created by Urban Vision. It was first released in October 2018 on REDTV's YouTube channel. Since then, it has had three seasons, with some holiday special editions.

Directed by Tola Odunsi, the show revolves around four male main characters and how they navigate their relationships and the ordeals that they face in their everyday life.

Since its debut, the first episode of the series has gotten over 1 million views and won several awards including the Gage Award for the best web series of 2020 and the best African series at the HAP Awards (Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards) 2021.

The show stars Ayoola Ayolola, Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, and Daniel Etim Effiong in lead roles. Sharon Ooja, Sola Sobowale, Adebukola Oladipupo, Nengi Adoki, and Shaffy Bello are some of the female characters on the show.

The Men's Club returns in a few weeks, but season 1-3 is currently streaming globally on Prime Video.

