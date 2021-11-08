RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Pere Egbi will now play the character Aminu in the new season of the Red TV we series.

A brand new season of Red TV's 'The Men's Club' is set to premiere in the coming weeks but fans don't seem to be pleased at the show's latest announcement.

Producers recently unveiled BBNaija season six finalist, Pere Egbi as the latest addition to the series' fourth season but not as a new character. The actor cum reality star was unveiled as the new replacement for fan-favourite character, Aminu played by actor Ayoola Ayolola.

TMC Twitter reaction [Twitter]
TMC Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

The move which has since sparked heated online debate has fans demanding a swift execution of the character rather than a replacement among other demands.

Reacting to the fans, the show's lead writer, Dami Elebe revealed via Twitter, that the dilemma to replace Ayolola had been on for nearly a year after the actor relocated without duly notifying the production team.

"It's not our fault that the actor relocated - without telling us if I may add - and I don't want the people - including me - who are working hard to give an amazing show be made to feel bad by the fans we absolutely love and are doing our best for."

Elebe also addressed fans calling for the character to be killed off. "To those that asked for me to kill the character off.... Do you know how many characters are tied to Aminu's story that won't need to be show anymore? Tumini, Jasmine, Their mothers, Patrick, the whole Garba clan? Because one person left unannounced? That's very unfair."

The show's creator Tola Odunsi also made an attempt to assuage fans with a post shared on Instagram stating that Ayolola could not join the new production.

Also starring Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara and Daniel Etim Effiong, the series is centered on four friends as they try to navigate their lives, businesses and romantic relationships. The Red TV series premiered in 2018 and has continued to run thanks to fan reviews.

