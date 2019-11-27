Teni has left Samuel Olatunji, a film director, impressed after she aptly interpreted her role in an upcoming film, ‘Dear Affy’.

Olatunji, who is widely known as Bigsam, said he was amazed at Teni’s role interpretation on her acting debut.

‘We were all surprised and impressed at the same time with Teni’s acting abilities on set. She got into it so naturally, one would have thought she’s been doing this all her life. She is what we call a ‘natural’’, Olatunji said.

Samuel Olatunji and Teni on the set of 'Dear Affy'. [Instagram/samuelolatunji]

Teni takes on the role of ‘Little Angel’, the troublesome girlfriend to ‘Nerdy Guy’, played by BBNaija 2019 ex-housemate, Sir Dee.

Scheduled for a February 2020 release, ‘Dear Affy’ also features actors such as Eyinna Nwigwe, Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Williams Uchemba, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Bimbo Akintola, Odunlade Adekola, Uzor Arukwe, Faithia Williams, Anto Lecky, Kola Ajeyemi, Seilat Adebowale, Hafiz Oyetoro, Ali Nuhu, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Monica Friday, Eniola Ajao, Uzee Usman, Bianca Ugo, Timini Egbuson, and Jide Kosoko.

Teniola and Odunlade Adekola on the set of 'Dear Affy'. [Instagram/samuelolatunji]

‘Dear Affy’ is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dreams. The groom is on the verge of sealing a multi-million Naira contract with a conglomerate in the construction industry. He is, however, faced with a challenge as the sealing of the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female millionaire contractor just a few weeks to his wedding.