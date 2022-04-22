‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release

Adjudged by critics and film lovers alike as a story of resilience, hope, and heroism, ‘Strangers’, the Biodun Stephen directed film had previously won the Gold award for Directing at the 2021 International Independent Film Awards held in Los Angeles.

The story inspired by true events, follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that change the course of his existence.

The screening was attended by the executive producer, Banji Adesanmi; director, Biodun Stephen, alongside cast including Lateef Adedimeji, Chris Iheuwa, and Taiwo Ibikunle, students of Doregos Private Academy, among others.

A first-person narrative, ‘Strangers’ is an emotional and inspirational story. The film stars Lateef Adedimeji in the lead role alongside Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu.

Banji Adesanmi, the Executive Producer of the movie said he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events.