Nollywood press and critics got a foretaste of the awarding-winning movie, Strangers, on Thursday at its press screening which held in Lagos.
‘Strangers’ holds press screening ahead of April cinema release
The Biodun Stephen directed film, based on true events, will premiere in cinemas on April 29.
Adjudged by critics and film lovers alike as a story of resilience, hope, and heroism, ‘Strangers’, the Biodun Stephen directed film had previously won the Gold award for Directing at the 2021 International Independent Film Awards held in Los Angeles.
The story inspired by true events, follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that change the course of his existence.
The screening was attended by the executive producer, Banji Adesanmi; director, Biodun Stephen, alongside cast including Lateef Adedimeji, Chris Iheuwa, and Taiwo Ibikunle, students of Doregos Private Academy, among others.
A first-person narrative, ‘Strangers’ is an emotional and inspirational story. The film stars Lateef Adedimeji in the lead role alongside Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu.
Banji Adesanmi, the Executive Producer of the movie said he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events.
“Strangers chronicles a series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes,” he said. “It is a story that is sweet to hear, I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng