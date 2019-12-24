TV Show host, Stephanie Coker has indicated her interest in acting in Toyin Abraham’s film, ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner’ as comedienne, Real Warri Pikin joins the long list of cast.

Coker-Aderinokun made her interest known on Thursday, December 19, 2019, after Toyin Abraham made an acting call on her Instagram account.

Abraham had called on budding actors or fans who wants to feature in her upcoming film to indicate their interest after which she will pick those that will make the final cut of the film.

Shortly after the acting call, Coker-Aderinokun made her interest with a comment filled with emojis on the Instagram page - hence, showing her interest in picking up a role.

Stephanie Coker indicates interest to join the set of 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner'

Meanwhile, comedienne, Real Warri Pikin joined already featured comic acts, Sanyeri and Broda Shaggi in the upcoming film, ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner.’

The comic actors were spotted on the set of the film, which began shooting n Monday, December 16, 2019.

Real Warri Pikin joins the cast of Toyin Abraham's 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner'

Also spotted on the location are Sydney Talker, Alex Ekubo, and Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Written by Moshood Yakub Olawale and Ozioma Ogbaji, ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner’ is being directed by Kayode Kasum, who also directed Jade Osiberu’s ‘Sugar Rush’.

The film is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020, in cinemas across Nigeria.