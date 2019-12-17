Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has featured two comic acts, Sanyeri and Broda Shaggi in her upcoming film, ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner.’

The comic actors were spotted on the set of the film, which began shooting on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Also spotted on the location are Sydney Talker, Alex Ekubo, and Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Sanyeri and Broda Shaggi on the set of 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner'. [Instagram/Fateof Alakada]

Written by Moshood Yakub Olawale and Ozioma Ogbaji, ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner’ is being directed by Kayode Kasum, who also directed Jade Osiberu’s ‘Sugar Rush’.

The film is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020, in cinemas across Nigeria.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Sanyeri and Toyin Abraham on the set of 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner.' [Instagram/Fateof Alakada]

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Abraham announced the plans to film a sequel to her hit comedy film, 'Alakada'.

Alakada follows the story of Yetunde, a young girl from a poor family, who as a result of her inferiority complex, engages in the act of making up stories about her financial and social status to fit in with the crowd.

The three previous franchise featured Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Arole, Helen Paul, Ali Baba, Annie Idibia, Kehinde Bankole, Lilian Esoro, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr. Latin, Iyabo Ojo, and Gabriel Afolayan amidst others.

The first installment was released in 2009, the second in 2013, the third in 2017.