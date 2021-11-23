Scarlett Johansson is reportedly working on a secret Marvel project

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently hinted on the new collaboration which will see Johannsson take producer credits.

“We already are working with Scarlett on another not Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project,” Feige said at a ceremony to celebrate the actress's American Cinematheque award.

Recall that the year kicked off on a turbulent note between Disney and Johansson after she dragged the studios to court over the joint cinema/Disney+ debut of 'Black Widow' which saw her executive produce and star in the lead role. Both parties recently reached an unreported settlement.