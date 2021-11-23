RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly working on a secret Marvel project

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the actress will produce a non- Black Widow project.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in "Black Widow."

It appears that a lawsuit isn't enough to soil the creative romance between Scarlett Johansson and Disney as reports say the actress and filmmaker is currently working on a top secret Marvel project.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently hinted on the new collaboration which will see Johannsson take producer credits.

“We already are working with Scarlett on another not Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project,” Feige said at a ceremony to celebrate the actress's American Cinematheque award.

Recall that the year kicked off on a turbulent note between Disney and Johansson after she dragged the studios to court over the joint cinema/Disney+ debut of 'Black Widow' which saw her executive produce and star in the lead role. Both parties recently reached an unreported settlement.

For now, details of the 'secret' project are under wraps with expectations flying over the roof for Marvel's 2022/23 film slate which includes 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'.

