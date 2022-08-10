Road To Spotlight: A short film by TECNO that speaks on the challenges of achieving one's dream

If you’ve not seen the movie, here’s a short narration of what happened. Road to Spotlight tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Naomi, who has dreams, but there are obstacles in her path to realizing those dreams. Naomi is willing to do whatever it takes to attain her goal, given that she is consistent and shows no signs of quitting. But due to her also having a 9 to 5, it’s hard to juggle both and she wants to quit. Listening to advice from her aunt, she decides to stick to her job, but it is only a matter of time before she is fired for not putting her all in. This incident turned the tide for her, as it led to her achieving her dreams.

Pulse Nigeria

Without a doubt, the story was brilliantly written and properly detailed, giving us extra details on how challenging it is to make a name for oneself. Sophie Alakija, who played Naomi, proved that she knew what it takes to be an actress by completely immersing herself in her character.

Another thing with this movie was the direction. The direction was well calculated and drew us into the world of Naomi and her journey to survival and fame. Directed by award-winning director Kayode Kasum, one cannot be surprised that the film came out the way it did.

Pulse Nigeria

Road to Spotlight was shot with the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, and we can confirm the superb display quality. TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has several outstanding features, one of which is the excellent camera quality, which allows the camera to concentrate on a specific object even in low-light situations. The super night mode also enables color balancing when attempting to capture an object. The TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is capable of many things, considering TECNO has set a standard for other smartphone brands to emulate in terms of technological innovation and originality.

Pulse Nigeria

The film came together very well, from the lessons taught to the colorful display of pictures and fashion. If you missed watching "Road to Spotlight" last weekend, it will be shown again this Saturday, the 13th at 1:35 pm and Sunday, the 14th at 3:40 pm on African Magic Urban or you can watch it here

TECNO is limitless! Tell us your thoughts on the short-film shot by TECNO.

---