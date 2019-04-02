Dominic plays the film’s female lead character alongside Chukwunonso Bassey, who plays the male lead character.

Also on the set of the new movie project are Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bassey Ekpeyong, Uzor Osimkpa, and many more.

Okwo has been working on the new film project under the Audrey Silva Company since 2015 when she began shopping for cast and crew to work with.

Written by Tunde Babalola, 'La Femme Anjola' is directed by Mildred Okwo and has The Audrey Silva Company as the production company.

'La Femme Anjola' is a psychological thriller film about a young stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a beautiful woman; a femme fatale married to a crook.

In 2012, the Audrey Silva Company released its first movie project, ‘The Meeting’ featuring Femi Jacobs, Rita Dominic, Linda Ejiofor and Jide Kosoko. The movie went on to grab and win many award nominations.