For the season’s finale, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave fans a run through of highlights from the show.
Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion has wrapped after 12 exciting episodes.
One of the most talked about romance of the season was the EmmaRose ship which shockingly wrecked shortly after the season.
In a clip from the season’s finale, Emmanuel insisted he never asked Liquorose to be exclusive with him, a claim she strongly refuted with her own truth.
A big part of the Reunion show is the part where warring parties move to resolve and squash their issues.
The Shine Ya Eye season spotted a handful of that from Queen and Boma to Cross and Saskay, the show ended on a hopeful note.
As is the norm, fresh details of the new season of Big Brother Naija show is expected to be announced in the coming days.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng