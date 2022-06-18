RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion has wrapped after 12 exciting episodes.

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]
BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

For the season’s finale, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave fans a run through of highlights from the show.

Recommended articles

One of the most talked about romance of the season was the EmmaRose ship which shockingly wrecked shortly after the season.

In a clip from the season’s finale, Emmanuel insisted he never asked Liquorose to be exclusive with him, a claim she strongly refuted with her own truth.

A big part of the Reunion show is the part where warring parties move to resolve and squash their issues.

The Shine Ya Eye season spotted a handful of that from Queen and Boma to Cross and Saskay, the show ended on a hopeful note.

As is the norm, fresh details of the new season of Big Brother Naija show is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

RHOL: Toyin Lawani reveals she’s expecting 4th child in season finale

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Jennifer Lopez admits she was upset over Oscar ‘Hustlers’ snub

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Jayjigi and Dozzybeat team up on new hit single 'Obi Cubana'

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Spotify underlines commitment to African music with latest RADAR additions

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

Jennifer Lopez says sharing the Super Bowl stage with Shakira was the 'worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Timini Egbuson in 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/@breadedlifemovie]

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]