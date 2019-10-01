Rita Daniels revealed that her new film, ‘The Enemy I Know’ cost her over N150 million to make.

“We have so far invested over N150million in the movie product and with what we have invested, we know it is worth it,” she said.

The revelation is coming a few days after she released the trailer of the film, which features Regina Daniels, Naira Marley, Sola Sobowale, Bolanle Ninalowo, and Jide Kosoko.

Daniels also disclosed that the new film will be released in cinemas across the country on Friday, October 11, 2019.

“The movie would be hitting the cinemas on October 11, 2019. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our everyday life,” she said.

Shot in Abuja and directed by Ozoemena Nwakile, ‘The Enemy I know’

also features Rita Daniels, Ken Erics, Tana Adelana, Broda Shaggi, Desmond Elliot, Woli Arole and others.

‘The Enemy I know’ is about billionaire Anthony Adewale who died under suspicious circumstance leaving members of his family scramble for his wealth.