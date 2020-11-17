Realness Institute has officially announced its content development lab partnership with Netflix.

The new deal, according to Realness Institute will foster new wave of storytelling, alongside Netflix billed to bring its expertise in episodic content development, production and insight into global content trends.

Speaking on the latest partnership, Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix's head African Original Series in Africa shared, “At Netflix, we believe that great stories come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.

ALSO READ: Obi Emelonye's 'Heart & Soul' series to premiere on Netflix

“We strongly believe that Africa has a wealth of untold stories. As we grow our slate of Originals in Africa, partnerships with organisations like Realness will help us achieve our goal of investing in writers who will bring diverse genres of authentic, local stories that cater for every mood and will ensure our members see their lives reflected on screen.”

Submissions into The Writer’s Lab goes live at the end of November 2020 on realness.institute/episodic-lab, and is open to writers with Film and TV experience in any genre (fictional or factual) or language. The Lab will select six writers to work on their projects to be developed and commissioned by Netflix. The selected writers will be paid a stipend of 2000 USD per month to participate and are expected to be available full time for a period of 3 months, from June to September 2021.