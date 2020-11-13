Obi Emelonye's medical drama TV series, 'Heart & Soul' is set to premiere on Netflix two years after its official release.

The acclaimed filmmaker confirmed via his Instagram handle, that the series will go live on the streaming platform from November 20, 2020.

Shot at the Lagos State University Teaching hospital, 'Heart & Soul' follows the story of a returning doctor, who must come to terms with the reality that not all ailments can be explained through medical science. The movie stars Anthony Monjaro, Adekola Amoo, Phoenix Ezendu and a fine list of upcoming talents.

Watch the teaser: