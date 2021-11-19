RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Nouah says Nollywood film directors are most responsible for the inadequate acting problem.

Ramsey Nouah (left), director of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story starring Stan Nze (right), wants Nollywood directors to get the best out of their actors [Instagram/@stannze]
Ramsey Nouah (left), director of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story starring Stan Nze (right), wants Nollywood directors to get the best out of their actors [Instagram/@stannze]

Star actor, Ramsey Nouah, says acting in Nollywood needs a lot of improvement before it can be considered satisfactory for viewers.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a session at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) last week, the Figurine star stressed that creativity needs to reinvent, and that the acting in the industry must catch up with the technical improvements.

The 50-year-old started his Nollywood career well over 20 years ago, and believes acting today is better than it used to be, but just not good enough yet.

He said, "I still find a lot of disconnect between the technicality and creativity in my industry right now. I see that the creative, which is the art part of filmmaking, is still not as deep as I want it to be.

"Performances from the actors are not deeply rooted. We have good quality technicals going on, but it's almost like oil and water not mixing properly."

Nouah further said that Nollywood film directors are more responsible for the inadequate acting problem than the actors themselves.

"If you can't get an Oscar-winning performance from an actor, the fault is not the actor, but the director. If you can't deliver as an actor, the problem is the director that cast you," he said.

Nouah made his directing debut with Living in Bondage: Breaking Free in 2019, and has gone on to also direct Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story, a sequel and remake, respectively, of classic Nollywood films from the 90s.

His debut received critical acclaim, and he won a Best Director award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), but the reception of Rattle Snake was mixed.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Davido hints at giving away millions realised after tweeting bank details

Davido hints at giving away millions realised after tweeting bank details

Have a SUPA festive season with the Holiday Channel on GOtv

Have a SUPA festive season with the Holiday Channel on GOtv

Check out the new teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Check out the new teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

The secret about my Reminisce collaboration” - Brillsta shares 'Bullion Van' Remix recipe

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end relationship

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end relationship

BBNaija's Cross brags about his family’s achievements 3 months after the show

BBNaija's Cross brags about his family’s achievements 3 months after the show

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly an item

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly an item

Rapper Mocheddah welcomes baby and with hubby

Rapper Mocheddah welcomes baby and with hubby

Trending

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/kunleafo]