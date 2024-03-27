Priscilla will never do that - Faith Morey says of Iyabo Ojo on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Tania Omotayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Chioma Ikokwu were not present for the reunion. Toyin Lawani dropped a video on her experience. Laura Ikeji, Mariam Timmer, and Faith Morey were present. Dr Rommel Asagwara later joined the party mid-show.

A running theme this season was Faith being accused by Iyabo of being fake despite having initially had a cordial intimate conversation with her. Iyabo and her daughter, the influencer Priscilla Ojo, had paid a work visit to Faith to explore Priscilla influencing for Faith’s jewellery line. But Iyabo shut it down on grounds that Priscilla also has a similar line.

When Ngwube asked how the relationship went sour, Faith said that she was just as shocked.

“Prisci was one of the influencers that actually influenced for my brand without taking a dollar, three posts. For influencers that is a lot of money. That was the first time I was meeting her and she was professional. She delivered without a penny. We still follow each other. But hearing her mother expressing how she feels and being a mom I didn't go there. Her mom and I talked about being a single mom, raising our kids without allowing them to hate their dads,” Faith said.