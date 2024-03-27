Priscilla will never do that - Faith Morey says of Iyabo Ojo on RHOLagos S2 reunion
Faith said that she had a very professional relationship with Priscilla Ojo, who is Iyabo's daughter, but not with her mother whom she also called "petty."
Recommended articles
Tania Omotayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Chioma Ikokwu were not present for the reunion. Toyin Lawani dropped a video on her experience. Laura Ikeji, Mariam Timmer, and Faith Morey were present. Dr Rommel Asagwara later joined the party mid-show.
A running theme this season was Faith being accused by Iyabo of being fake despite having initially had a cordial intimate conversation with her. Iyabo and her daughter, the influencer Priscilla Ojo, had paid a work visit to Faith to explore Priscilla influencing for Faith’s jewellery line. But Iyabo shut it down on grounds that Priscilla also has a similar line.
When Ngwube asked how the relationship went sour, Faith said that she was just as shocked.
“Prisci was one of the influencers that actually influenced for my brand without taking a dollar, three posts. For influencers that is a lot of money. That was the first time I was meeting her and she was professional. She delivered without a penny. We still follow each other. But hearing her mother expressing how she feels and being a mom I didn't go there. Her mom and I talked about being a single mom, raising our kids without allowing them to hate their dads,” Faith said.
“I still do not know the words to put together because Prisci will never do that. And we can see that she never did that. When her mother and I had that conversation I’m sure before her mother came on screen, she still did not tell me why we never worked together. Now I watched it, I saw it. But how petty her mom is, her mom would have said it to my face to make me feel some type of way, because we know that is how these ladies act.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng