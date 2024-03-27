ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Priscilla will never do that - Faith Morey says of Iyabo Ojo on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Faith said that she had a very professional relationship with Priscilla Ojo, who is Iyabo's daughter, but not with her mother whom she also called "petty."

Faith Morey's cape had an image of Chadwick Boseman
Faith Morey's cape had an image of Chadwick Boseman

Recommended articles

Tania Omotayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Chioma Ikokwu were not present for the reunion. Toyin Lawani dropped a video on her experience. Laura Ikeji, Mariam Timmer, and Faith Morey were present. Dr Rommel Asagwara later joined the party mid-show.

A running theme this season was Faith being accused by Iyabo of being fake despite having initially had a cordial intimate conversation with her. Iyabo and her daughter, the influencer Priscilla Ojo, had paid a work visit to Faith to explore Priscilla influencing for Faith’s jewellery line. But Iyabo shut it down on grounds that Priscilla also has a similar line.

When Ngwube asked how the relationship went sour, Faith said that she was just as shocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prisci was one of the influencers that actually influenced for my brand without taking a dollar, three posts. For influencers that is a lot of money. That was the first time I was meeting her and she was professional. She delivered without a penny. We still follow each other. But hearing her mother expressing how she feels and being a mom I didn't go there. Her mom and I talked about being a single mom, raising our kids without allowing them to hate their dads,” Faith said.

I still do not know the words to put together because Prisci will never do that. And we can see that she never did that. When her mother and I had that conversation I’m sure before her mother came on screen, she still did not tell me why we never worked together. Now I watched it, I saw it. But how petty her mom is, her mom would have said it to my face to make me feel some type of way, because we know that is how these ladies act.”

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems, Wizkid, & 8 other artists whose albums are highly anticipated

Tems, Wizkid, & 8 other artists whose albums are highly anticipated

Kanayo O Kanayo proud to play 'first major Igbo-speaking role' since 1992

Kanayo O Kanayo proud to play 'first major Igbo-speaking role' since 1992

Jidekene jokes about not getting AMVCA nomination for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Jidekene jokes about not getting AMVCA nomination for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Mr Macaroni believes in God but he's not a practising Christian or Muslim

Mr Macaroni believes in God but he's not a practising Christian or Muslim

International Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shines on new single 'More'

International Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shines on new single 'More'

Priscilla will never do that - Faith Morey says of Iyabo Ojo on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Priscilla will never do that - Faith Morey says of Iyabo Ojo on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Ali Baba speaks on the need for education in preventing sexual harassment

Ali Baba speaks on the need for education in preventing sexual harassment

Iyabo was intimidated by Faith - Laura Ikeji on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Iyabo was intimidated by Faith - Laura Ikeji on RHOLagos S2 reunion

Faith Morey had a shocking message for Iyabo Ojo at RHOLagos S2 reunion

Faith Morey had a shocking message for Iyabo Ojo at RHOLagos S2 reunion

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel's 'Avengers'

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre [Netflix]

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

Peaky Blinders is one of the loudest and best-rated television productions in recent years [Netflix]

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film