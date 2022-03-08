Principal photography has officially wrapped up for Nollywood's first dance drama tv series 'Breakout'.
Principal photography wraps up for dance drama series 'Breakout'
The televison show was filmed in Enugu and Anambra states and stars young talented dancers.
Directed and produced by Benneth Nwankwo, the six-episode teen dance-drama series follows a group of dancers in a University as they find themselves thrust into a world where every move is a test.
As they attempt to navigate their dancing careers, relationships, friendships, family and school; they will discover just how deep they are willing to dig to realize their dreams and seize their moments.
The series features an impressive ensemble of talented young dancers including Dancephilus, Melvin Dafatone, Badgirl Ella, Smasha Fierce, Irene Nwosu, Vanisha, Lucado, Annabel Chigbo, Okoye Chioma, Sophie Alexander, Prince nemerem, Ekwem Ivy chidimma, Bambi, Jiggy Rickky, Peculiar Admichukwu and Oma MIBEL.
Nollywood award winning actor, Abayomi Alvin, best known best known for his roles in Netflix films: 'A Naija Christmas' and 'Unroyal' also stars in a supporting role.
A BN MEDIA Films Original series, 'Breakout' is written by Matthew Maryann Ilebaye with cinematography by John "Nature Fingers" Chukwu Okonkwo and co-produced by Michael Chineme Ike.
