Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

After shooting in several undisclosed locations, the newly announced movie has wrapped filming and is now set for the post-production stage.

Apart from a love affair and wedding with Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari as seen in the stills, not much is known about plot or release date.

Based on the first-look images, we know that the cast includes returning faces like Nouah, William Uchemba, Regina Daniels, AY with new additions like Buari and Sam Dede.

However, the new movie is expected to continue the original story started in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018) and Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019).

The first installment of the successful franchise explored the lives of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

Merry Men quickly became one of the highest-earning movies at the box office. The sequel reintroduced the merry men pitted against a gang of assassins who must help an indicted government official escape justice in exchange for their kidnapped loved ones.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission grossed ₦36.89 million in its first weekend (December 20-22, 2019) and earned a total of ₦234,505,169.