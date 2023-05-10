The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Inemesit Udodiong

Its a wrap on the comedian's upcoming movie.

AY's 'Merry Men 3' wraps filming [Instagram/Aycomedian]
AY's 'Merry Men 3' wraps filming [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Recommended articles

After shooting in several undisclosed locations, the newly announced movie has wrapped filming and is now set for the post-production stage.

Apart from a love affair and wedding with Ramsey Nouah and Nadia Buari as seen in the stills, not much is known about plot or release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the first-look images, we know that the cast includes returning faces like Nouah, William Uchemba, Regina Daniels, AY with new additions like Buari and Sam Dede.

However, the new movie is expected to continue the original story started in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018) and Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019).

The first installment of the successful franchise explored the lives of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

Merry Men quickly became one of the highest-earning movies at the box office. The sequel reintroduced the merry men pitted against a gang of assassins who must help an indicted government official escape justice in exchange for their kidnapped loved ones.

Ramsey Nouah as Ayo Alesinloye and Jim Iyke as Naz in 'Merry Men 2' [YouTube]
Ramsey Nouah as Ayo Alesinloye and Jim Iyke as Naz in 'Merry Men 2' [YouTube] Merry Men 2: A Forgettable action flick [Review] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Merry Men 2: Another Mission grossed ₦36.89 million in its first weekend (December 20-22, 2019) and earned a total of ₦234,505,169.

Merry Men 3 is expected to make a killing in cinemas based on AY's track record as the King of the Nigerian Box Office.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dare Olaitan's Ile Owo is coming to Netflix [Instagram/darthcoal]

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May

AY announces the return of 'Merry Men' [Instagram/Aycomedian

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

Ayoola Ayolola joins 'The Chosen' [Instagram/Ayo_olla]

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Elvina Ibru is the 'bad guy' in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Tribunal rules in favour of Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla' copyright issue