AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

The comedian and filmmaker took to social media to share the news, along with stills of the upcoming Merry Men 3.

Based on the first-look images, the new movie features some of the returning cast like Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, Regina Daniels and AY.

The new additions include Nadia Buari and Sam Dede, who can be seen in a luxurious wedding scene surrounded by guests.

Not much else is known about plot, the rest of the cast or release date but the new movie is expected to continue the original story started in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018) and Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019).

Set in Abuja, the first movie followed four rich men (the Merry Men), who seduce powerful women, get contracts from the political elite, steal from the rich, give to the poor and have sex with the hottest women in town.

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons made ₦235,628,358 at the box office and is one of the highest grossing Nollywood movies of all time.

The second instalment of Ayo Makun's action franchise reintroduces the merry men pitted against a gang of not so fear-inspiring, bike riding, tank top and leather jacket wearing assassins who must help an indicted government official escape justice in exchange for their kidnapped loved ones.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission grossed ₦36.89 million in its first weekend (December 20-22, 2019) and earned a total of ₦234,505,169.