The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

Inemesit Udodiong

The last Merry Men film was released in 2019.

AY announces the return of 'Merry Men' [Instagram/Aycomedian
AY announces the return of 'Merry Men' [Instagram/Aycomedian

Recommended articles

The comedian and filmmaker took to social media to share the news, along with stills of the upcoming Merry Men 3.

Based on the first-look images, the new movie features some of the returning cast like Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, Regina Daniels and AY.

The new additions include Nadia Buari and Sam Dede, who can be seen in a luxurious wedding scene surrounded by guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not much else is known about plot, the rest of the cast or release date but the new movie is expected to continue the original story started in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018) and Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019).

Set in Abuja, the first movie followed four rich men (the Merry Men), who seduce powerful women, get contracts from the political elite, steal from the rich, give to the poor and have sex with the hottest women in town.

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons made ₦235,628,358 at the box office and is one of the highest grossing Nollywood movies of all time.

Merry Men explores the lives of Yoruba Demons[africanfashionlaw]
Merry Men explores the lives of Yoruba Demons[africanfashionlaw] Merry Men [africanfashionlaw] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The second instalment of Ayo Makun's action franchise reintroduces the merry men pitted against a gang of not so fear-inspiring, bike riding, tank top and leather jacket wearing assassins who must help an indicted government official escape justice in exchange for their kidnapped loved ones.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission grossed ₦36.89 million in its first weekend (December 20-22, 2019) and earned a total of ₦234,505,169.

Following AY's track record as the King of the Box Office, Merry Men 3 is also expected to make a killing in cinemas.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

Chidinma Ekile reveals she was born blind, shares journey to regaining her sight

Chidinma Ekile reveals she was born blind, shares journey to regaining her sight

Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Iyanya details encounter with female fan from Davido's 'Timeless' concert

Iyanya details encounter with female fan from Davido's 'Timeless' concert

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Ayra Starr dreams of collaborating with Rihanna

Ayra Starr dreams of collaborating with Rihanna

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

Rema set to perform at 02 Arena in November

Rema set to perform at 02 Arena in November

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aki and Pawpaw game is here [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Aki and Pawpaw take on a new adventure in first Nollywood game

'King of Boys 3' is coming

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Gangs of Lagos' was originally called something else [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'

‘Glamour Girls’ is the best performing Nollywood movie on Netflix of all time [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time