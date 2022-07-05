Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

‘Something Special’ features a cast of impressive actors including Chibuikem Chris, Favour Etim, Imotunde Adeyemo, Maryann Ivy, Ifeanyi Okondu and Amanda Oruh.

Since its June 27, 2022 debut, the anthology film written by Precious Asuai and Tosin Oyalegan with Damilola Asuai and Bajo as co-producers, has garnered multiple positive reviews for its top notch performances and gripping stories.

‘Angel’ follows an unprecedented turn of events that leaves a kidnapper saddled with the responsibility of raising a child while ‘Benjamin+Abigail’ follows star-crossed lovers.

‘Room Service’, on the other hand, sets on the intriguing events of a one-night stand

Watch the trailer:

‘Something Special’ is the second anthology film to debut since Surreal16 Collective's 2021 acclaimed ‘Juju Stories’.