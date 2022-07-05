The newly released film tells three stories -‘Angel’, ‘Benjamin+Abigail and ‘Room Service’ with the connecting theme of love in the form of special moments in people's lives and how those moments impact them.
Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’
‘Something Special’, Precious Asuai and Tosin Oyelagan’s new anthology film has launched exclusively on Fruitful Studios.
‘Something Special’ features a cast of impressive actors including Chibuikem Chris, Favour Etim, Imotunde Adeyemo, Maryann Ivy, Ifeanyi Okondu and Amanda Oruh.
Since its June 27, 2022 debut, the anthology film written by Precious Asuai and Tosin Oyalegan with Damilola Asuai and Bajo as co-producers, has garnered multiple positive reviews for its top notch performances and gripping stories.
‘Angel’ follows an unprecedented turn of events that leaves a kidnapper saddled with the responsibility of raising a child while ‘Benjamin+Abigail’ follows star-crossed lovers.
‘Room Service’, on the other hand, sets on the intriguing events of a one-night stand
Watch the trailer:
‘Something Special’ is the second anthology film to debut since Surreal16 Collective's 2021 acclaimed ‘Juju Stories’.
Recall that the film recorded multiple ovations from festivals and later on from the big screens in over 12 African countries including Nigeria.
