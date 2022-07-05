RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

‘Something Special’, Precious Asuai and Tosin Oyelagan’s new anthology film has launched exclusively on Fruitful Studios.

Something Special Anthology film
Something Special Anthology film

The newly released film tells three stories -‘Angel’, ‘Benjamin+Abigail and ‘Room Service’ with the connecting theme of love in the form of special moments in people's lives and how those moments impact them.

Recommended articles

‘Something Special’ features a cast of impressive actors including Chibuikem Chris, Favour Etim, Imotunde Adeyemo, Maryann Ivy, Ifeanyi Okondu and Amanda Oruh.

Since its June 27, 2022 debut, the anthology film written by Precious Asuai and Tosin Oyalegan with Damilola Asuai and Bajo as co-producers, has garnered multiple positive reviews for its top notch performances and gripping stories.

‘Angel’ follows an unprecedented turn of events that leaves a kidnapper saddled with the responsibility of raising a child while ‘Benjamin+Abigail’ follows star-crossed lovers.

‘Room Service’, on the other hand, sets on the intriguing events of a one-night stand

Watch the trailer:

‘Something Special’ is the second anthology film to debut since Surreal16 Collective's 2021 acclaimed ‘Juju Stories’.

Recall that the film recorded multiple ovations from festivals and later on from the big screens in over 12 African countries including Nigeria.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

Precious Asuai & Tosin Oyalegan debut anthology film ‘Something Special’

Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague Kenneth Aguba

Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague Kenneth Aguba

Paul Okoye says the entertainment industry is the only sector making progress in Nigeria

Paul Okoye says the entertainment industry is the only sector making progress in Nigeria

Simi named as latest Spotify Equal Africa artist

Simi named as latest Spotify Equal Africa artist

DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid

DJ Tunez teases new single that features Wizkid

Binny Boy announces new project

Binny Boy announces new project

10 Songs slept on in the first half of 2022

10 Songs slept on in the first half of 2022

Falz's 'Bahd' had roll-out, strategy and marketing problems, not exactly a music problem [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Falz's 'Bahd' had roll-out, strategy and marketing problems, not exactly a music problem [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

Trending

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson talks horrible filming experience with E.L James

Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel, Blessing Egbe invited to the Film Academy

Blessing Egbe, Daniel K Daniel and Funke Akindele set to join The Film Academy’s class of 2022 [Instagram]

Sharon Ooja reacts to ‘Glamour Girls’ reception, reveals she fell ill while filming

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]