Whitemoney, Omashola, Neo and Alex get evicted on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A night of chaos as we move closer and closer to the finale.

Alex was one of the evicted housemates tonight on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/alex_unsual]
Whitemoney was the first housemate evicted at tonight's show, which left the All Stars housemates in shock. He was previously the winner of BBNaija season 6 Shine Ya Eye but makes his exit as the eighth evicted All Stars.

Prior to his eviction, his love triangle with Mercy was a big drama and now everyone is eager to see how it turns out outside of the house.

Omashola was the second eviction for the night, becoming the last new housemate, also known as Biggie's guest, to leave the house. He was previously a housemate on the Pepper Dem season and spent a total of four weeks in the house.

Neo's stay also came to an end as he became the third eviction from tonight's show. He was previously a housemate on the Lockdown season.

Alex was the fourth and final eviction which brought the night to a close. She was a housemate previously on the Double Wahala season of BBNaija.

Ebuka also made sure to bring to an end the love letter drama that was still lingering in the house as he exposed Angel. This week we will see if this revelation will stir up as much chaos as we expect, or if the sisterly bond between Angel and Venita will overcome it all.

The game gets hotter as the remaining All Stars housemates will be out to secure their spot at the finale.

