'Papa Benji' season 2 gets release date
The show's first season premiered to impressive reviews in December 2020.
According to 'Papa Benji' executive producer, Basketmouth, season two will begin streaming from July 31, 2021.
Recall Basketmouth teased fans with a video of the cast and crew at a script conference which held about two months ago. The video confirmed that some of the show's lead stars including Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh will be reprising their roles in the new season.
The web series follows the story of its titular character Papa Benji and the hilarious events that occur in his pepper soup joint. Some episodes of the show's first season satirically addressed trending political and social issues.
