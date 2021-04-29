Basketmouth confirms 'Papa Benji' season 2
The web series' first season premiered with 13 episodes in 2020.
The star comedian cum film producer took to his Instagram page to share a video of the series' cast and crew during a script conference for the forthcoming second season. He wrote "We are currently having a script conference for #PapaBenji Season 2. It’s going to be LIT"
The web series' first season debuted in December 2020. Starring Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia and Basketmouth, the comedy web series follows the story of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, a peppersoup joint owner. The series also addresses current issues of social relevance.
