The Nollywood actress kicked off the shoot for her new movie, ‘Love is War,’ a day after announcing her victory at the court.

The ‘Being Mrs. Elliot’ star announced the commencement of her new movie shoot on Instagram on Friday, May 3, 2019. She also announced that the movie will feature top Nollywood acts led by RMD.

Oboli recently completed the shoot of her last production, 'Wings of a dove'. The movie is yet to get to the cinema .