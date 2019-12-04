The Nigerian adult entertainer, who has massive tattoos inked on several parts of her body, says getting people to understand that her personality is different from her chosen career has become a herculean task.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Uglygalz, revealed: “I am a porn actress, I do adult entertainment movies or what is called porn films. I have been called a sex worker several times. People mistake me for those who have sex for money. I am an actress first and foremost and I get paid for acting aside enjoying what I do. Again, I have an opinion on who I choose to act with, there are protocols and several people are on the set but many people don’t see it this way, they still feel, it’s money for sex.

“Often, I get calls from unknown men demanding sex from me. I recently got a call from a man, who said he got my number from my website and wanted to have sex with me for two rounds and I got so irritated that I just ended the call and blocked the number.”

As of 2014, young and single Uglygalz, whose real name is Mareme, has slept with over 100 men and has been confirmed as one of the verified porn actresses and producers on a popular x-rated content website.

She recalls: “As of 2014, I have had sex with over 100 men. Please, let’s not talk about it (laughs) but it’s not up to 1000 but getting close to 1000.

“I remember when I was 17, I used to have this book, where I wrote down the names of people I have had sex with and the situation that led to the sex and my sister’s husband saw the book and he flogged me mercilessly,” she revealed.

Uglygalz goes on a memory lane of how she had sex with people in the past before deciding to go into acting porn films. “I enjoy teasing and making guys have a hardon.” she began.

“I almost got expelled from school for having sex with my principal. I was the one who actually lured him into it and later, people got to find out and I was almost expelled but in my university days, I willingly traded sex for grades especially for courses I found hard passing.”

The raunchy star’s parents found out about her budding adult film career after a couple of videos went viral. She says her family has been supportive and has always been around her to give her the necessary support and encouragement needed.

“Funny enough my dad isn’t really a Nigerian - his mum is Ghanaian and his dad Scottish - so, I think, we don’t really think like Nigerians. They respected my decisions and understand that I am not killing or harming anyone.

“They actually found out through a relative who challenged me when he found out about my site. So, I was trying to defend myself but he said he was going to tell my parents and finally, he told my brother-in-law, who later told my sisters and then told my mum and later my dad found out. They have been supportive because they know it’s my decision,” Uglygalz explains.

The actress, who also features in regular home videos says the adult movie industry is quite lucrative and profitable. She says “Adult movie business is profitable and actors or actresses can earn between $3,000 to $10,000 for a 5 minutes long video."

Uglygalz, who refers to herself as walking porn, says the Nigerian sex film industry is in its hypocritic stage.

She says: “Adult movie business is profitable and I make more because I own my production arm and website although I still subscribe to some porn sites.”

She explains further, “Porn in Nigeria is still in hypocritic stages. We are now pushing for it to become an industry where the actors and actresses will be bold enough and totally professional about it. We are yet to have professional porn stars in Nigeria”

Shockingly, Uglygalz would have been a revered sister if she had not opted for acting in adult films. “I would have been a revered sister if I didn’t opt for porn. My mum will be so proud of me because she would have loved me to be a reverend sister. Not that she’s ashamed of me but you know when you desire for your child to be a doctor but she chose to be a lawyer, the level of pride is different.”

Uglygalz was recently on the set of a Nollywood film without adult content. She features in the film alongside popular Nollywood actors as a regular actress and says she believes the sky is her limit.