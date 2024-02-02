ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Faith Oloruntoyin

Following drama (31.3%) in the best-performing genre ranking was thrillers with 25%.

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]
Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Recommended articles

Published on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Who Is Watching Nollywood? report stated that the best-performing films of the year were determined to have grossed over ₦50 million in cinemas.

For films that went straight to streaming platforms, they had to have spent more than a week in the top 10 rank. High audience social interaction was also a factor.

Following drama (31.3%) in the best-performing genre ranking was thrillers with 25%. Epics finished in the third spot with 18.8%, and romance got a 12.5% share.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Nollywood filmmakers rushed comedy for years as the category to perform best with audiences, last year's performance share of only 12.4% may hint at a new era. In fact, until Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah made its cinematic debut in mid-December, the comedy category had raked in just under ₦200 million, making it one of the least performing genres. But thanks to the record-breaking film, comedy closed this January with a gross of almost ₦2 billion.

'A Tribe Called Judah' debuted in Nigerians cinemas in December 2023 [ATCJ]
'A Tribe Called Judah' debuted in Nigerians cinemas in December 2023 [ATCJ] Pulse Nigeria

The report also examined a total of 44 Nollywood films and series to determine the most common genres for the year. Drama ended up with the lion share of 45.5%.

"Despite the heavy popularity of projects in the epic genre, it only accounts for 6.8% while both the crime and action thrillers account for 25% combined," the report noted.

Comedy and romance each ended with 11.4% of the output considered for the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood titles of 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

See new behind the scene photos of BBNaija's Liquorose in 'Daddy's Love'

See new behind the scene photos of BBNaija's Liquorose in 'Daddy's Love'

Burna Boy & Pheelz set to appear on Usher's new album

Burna Boy & Pheelz set to appear on Usher's new album

I’m not interested in even being your celebrity anymore - Erica Nlewedim

I’m not interested in even being your celebrity anymore - Erica Nlewedim

Universal Music starts pulling songs from TikTok over licensing negotiations

Universal Music starts pulling songs from TikTok over licensing negotiations

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrates 40 with new Instagram photos

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji celebrates 40 with new Instagram photos

Here's a complete timeline of Lil Frosh and ThaCuteGeminme's relationship

Here's a complete timeline of Lil Frosh and ThaCuteGeminme's relationship

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

Lil Frosh pleads with Davido to accept him back to DMW, reaffirms innocence

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Dede's character (Ebube) in the 2001 Nigerian film Issakaba is simply legendary

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Omowumi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Liquorose on set of 'Daddy Love' [Instagram/WhatKeptMeUp]

See new behind the scene photos of BBNaija's Liquorose in 'Daddy's Love'