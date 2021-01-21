Creele Animation Studios has debuted its anticipated short film 'The Satchel' in collaboration with Taeps Animation Studios.

The 12-minute animated film directed and co-produced by Nissi Ogulu is an adapted story that centers on the Yoruba creation story. How two divine kings, Oduduwa and Obatala (Sons of the supreme ruler, Olodumare) battle to create the earth using a powerful Satchel. The Satchel becomes a source of rivalry for the brothers with both having something dear to lose.

'The Satchel' is voiced by Nissi Ogulu, Adedoyin Okuboyejo, Ayobami Bello and Jimi Oremule . The filmmakers double as the film's co-producers.

Watch 'The Satchel':