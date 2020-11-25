Creele Studio has debuted the official trailer for its first production, 'The Satchel' directed and co-produced by Nissi Ogulu.

The 3D animated film written by Ogulu follows the story of two brothers, Obatala and Oduduwa who are children of Olodumare. The brothers become divided when Obatala, who is the crafter of human bodies, obtains permission from his father to create earth with the aid of a satchel.

'The Satchel' was written by Jimi Oremule, produced and voiced by Nissi Ogulu, Ade Okuboyejo, Ayobami Bello and Jimi Oremule with the songs and music created by Nissi

Watch the trailer: