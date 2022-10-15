Nigeria cinemas generate N495m as revenue for September 2022

According to him, the cinemas experienced 48 per cent increase in sales comparing September 2022 to September 2021 and 31 per cent increase, comparing August 2022 to September 2022.

He explained that N334,071,950.00 was realised from ticket sales across cinemas in September 2021 while N495,324,900.00 was generated in September 2022.

”Comparing monthly revenues in 2022 to 2021, September had a 48 per cent increase in performance year-on-year, while against August 2022, box office takings increased by 31 per cent in September 2022.

“The 19 Nollywood films shown in September accounted for 36 per cent of box office revenues while 15 Hollywood films contributed to 62 per cent,” he said.

According to him, the top five performing films for the month of September include The Woman King, Passport, Brotherhood, Beast and Thor:Love and Thunder.

He listed the films to be out in the rest of October as: Win or Lose, Detective Knight Rogue, Black Adam, Invaders, Halloween Ends, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and One for Sarah.

”Like we predicted, Viola Davis and the stars of The Woman King came through with a fantastic delivery for an epic/action.

”It was also a great delight seeing Nollywood’s Jimmy Odukoya in a whole different light with all the sword fight and flicks.

”Then the party got merrier with Brotherhood, as it was obvious that the production crew at Greoh Studios didn’t come to play.

“All cast brought their A-game, delivering power-packed action as promised and