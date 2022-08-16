Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

Confirming the show’s renewal, co-creator Peace Hyde shared on Instagram:

“The Love for ‘YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN’ Africa’s first @Netflix unscripted original series has been incredible! Thank you to each and everyone of you all for the love and support. Well it’s official! Season 2 of #YOUNGFAMOUSANDAFRICAN is coming!”

Starring 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, DJ Naked among others, the show set in South Africa, follows a brief get-together of the African stars as friends.

The unscripted show debuted in March to a massive reception from subscribers. Top on the list of controversial reactions that trailed the show was how much of Annie & 2Baba’s marriage was shared on the show.