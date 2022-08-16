Netflix’s debut African unscripted series ‘Young, Famous & African’ is set to return to the streamer for its second season.
Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2
The unscripted reality show’s first season co-created by Peace Hyde launched on the streamer on March 18.
Confirming the show’s renewal, co-creator Peace Hyde shared on Instagram:
“The Love for ‘YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN’ Africa’s first @Netflix unscripted original series has been incredible! Thank you to each and everyone of you all for the love and support. Well it’s official! Season 2 of #YOUNGFAMOUSANDAFRICAN is coming!”
Starring 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, DJ Naked among others, the show set in South Africa, follows a brief get-together of the African stars as friends.
The unscripted show debuted in March to a massive reception from subscribers. Top on the list of controversial reactions that trailed the show was how much of Annie & 2Baba’s marriage was shared on the show.
A clip of Annie opening up about the trauma she suffered in the early years of her relationship with the superstar made the rounds for weeks following the show’s release.
