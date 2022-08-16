RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix’s’Young, Famous & African’ renewed for season 2

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The unscripted reality show’s first season co-created by Peace Hyde launched on the streamer on March 18.

'Young, Famous & African' cast
'Young, Famous & African' cast

Netflix’s debut African unscripted series ‘Young, Famous & African’ is set to return to the streamer for its second season.

Confirming the show’s renewal, co-creator Peace Hyde shared on Instagram:

The Love for ‘YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN’ Africa’s first @Netflix unscripted original series has been incredible! Thank you to each and everyone of you all for the love and support. Well it’s official! Season 2 of #YOUNGFAMOUSANDAFRICAN is coming!”

Starring 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Khanyi Mbau, DJ Naked among others, the show set in South Africa, follows a brief get-together of the African stars as friends.

The unscripted show debuted in March to a massive reception from subscribers. Top on the list of controversial reactions that trailed the show was how much of Annie & 2Baba’s marriage was shared on the show.

A clip of Annie opening up about the trauma she suffered in the early years of her relationship with the superstar made the rounds for weeks following the show’s release.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

