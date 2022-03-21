Annie Macaulay Idibia has accused the creators of new Netflix show 'Young, Famous & African' of deleting valuable scenes that showcases other parts of her life asides the scandals surrounding her marriage.
Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature
The actress says the show opted to portray the sensational parts of her love and marriage.
In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, the actress detailed that she offered varying sides of her life while filming for four months in Johannesburg. She was, however, shocked that a huge chunk of it was taken out, leaving only her marriage and vows renewal.
"So many great scenes were taken out show...like so many!! At the end of the D Day...Humm.
" I didn't go to SA 4 whole months to plan a wedding! I went there for work!!! I was working my b**tt off everyday in Johannesburg," Idibia wrote.
"I gave them the mother... I gave them D tasking career woman n entrepreneur n finally gave them the wife...I gave my whole to it sadly none of those scenes made it to the show...Took out my work...The main role I play in my children's lives and only put out my love n marriage.
"Regardless all in all, I am very happy about the opportunity."
The actress was featured alongside SA stars Khanyi Mbau, DJ Naked, Tanzania's Diamond among others on the Netflix unscripted reality show which premiered on March 18.
Since its premiere, Idibia have faced some harsh criticism for opening up about the controversial aspect of her decade long marriage with superstar singer 2Baba Idibia.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng