RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress says the show opted to portray the sensational parts of her love and marriage.

Annie Idibia [Instagram]
Annie Idibia [Instagram]

Annie Macaulay Idibia has accused the creators of new Netflix show 'Young, Famous & African' of deleting valuable scenes that showcases other parts of her life asides the scandals surrounding her marriage.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram story, the actress detailed that she offered varying sides of her life while filming for four months in Johannesburg. She was, however, shocked that a huge chunk of it was taken out, leaving only her marriage and vows renewal.

Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram]
Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

"So many great scenes were taken out show...like so many!! At the end of the D Day...Humm.

Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram]
Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

" I didn't go to SA 4 whole months to plan a wedding! I went there for work!!! I was working my b**tt off everyday in Johannesburg," Idibia wrote.

"I gave them the mother... I gave them D tasking career woman n entrepreneur n finally gave them the wife...I gave my whole to it sadly none of those scenes made it to the show...Took out my work...The main role I play in my children's lives and only put out my love n marriage.

"Regardless all in all, I am very happy about the opportunity."

Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram]
Annie Idibia IG post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The actress was featured alongside SA stars Khanyi Mbau, DJ Naked, Tanzania's Diamond among others on the Netflix unscripted reality show which premiered on March 18.

Since its premiere, Idibia have faced some harsh criticism for opening up about the controversial aspect of her decade long marriage with superstar singer 2Baba Idibia.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

The Voice Nigeria season 4 is set to kick off with a live audition with the voice train

The Voice Nigeria season 4 is set to kick off with a live audition with the voice train

Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson unveiled as leads in Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You!'

Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson unveiled as leads in Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You!'

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

2Face Idibia defends wife, Annie over comments on reality TV show

2Face Idibia defends wife, Annie over comments on reality TV show

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single Dada off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single "Dada" off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Trending

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Jim Ike

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]