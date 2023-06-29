ADVERTISEMENT
Here is your first look at 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Inemesit Udodiong

Netflix's debut African animated original series is coming next month.

'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original is coming soon
'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original is coming soon [Zedjams]

The fast-paced trailer shows four school-age teenagers living in a Neo-futuristic city of Lusaka. They get recruited to become superheroes by a retired secret agent.

We get glimpses of their battles with several supervillains, including a huge man with metal legs and a plague of locust-like bugs, a helmeted cyborb-like character, an older woman who produces electricity through a body suit and a crocodile, who is described as a “man-croco.”

'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original is coming soon [Zedjams]
'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original is coming soon
Supa Team 4 is created by writer Malenga Mulendema, South African toon studio Triggerfish and London-based kids specialist Cake, with animation from France’s Superprod.

Mulendema is also the co-executive producer, alongside executive producers; Anthony Silverston, Mike Buckland, Tom van Waveren, Edward Galton and Amy Keating Rogers as well as Ciara Breslin who produces with Cake and Triggerfish.

The characters are voiced by Zowa Ngwira, Namisa Mdlalose, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Pamela Nomvete, John MacMillan and Linda Sokhulu.

The theme song for the eight-part series is created by Zambian rapper, singer and songwriter Sampa the Great.

Supa Team 4 premieres exclusively on Netflix on July 20, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

