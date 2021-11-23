Netflix announces submissions for Episodic Lab & development executive traineeship 2022

The program which is in partnership with the Realness Institute, targets filmmakers seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas, in any genre and are also interested in being story consultants.

Interested participants will have the opportunity of pitching their incubated stories to Netflix executives at the end of the program slated for 2022.

Participants will also work alongside creative producers and story experts in the development of their concepts and series' pitch decks as well as engage with international and local guest speakers weekly for the duration of the program.