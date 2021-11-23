RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix announces submissions for Episodic Lab & development executive traineeship 2022

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix partners with Realness institute on the program open to writers from Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

Episodic Lab 2022 [Press Eth]

Global streaming platform, Netflix has announced a call for screenwriters, filmmakers to join the 2022 Episodic Lab and development executive traineeship program.

The program which is in partnership with the Realness Institute, targets filmmakers seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas, in any genre and are also interested in being story consultants.

Interested participants will have the opportunity of pitching their incubated stories to Netflix executives at the end of the program slated for 2022.

Participants will also work alongside creative producers and story experts in the development of their concepts and series' pitch decks as well as engage with international and local guest speakers weekly for the duration of the program.

A monthly stipend of USD 2000 will be issued to selected participants during the incubation period between May 1, 2022 - July 31, 2022. Application for submissions close on January 14, 2022.

