RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Money Miss Road: Bold narrative dwindled by poor execution

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

From Obi Emelonye, the director of Badamasi, Last Flight to Abuja and The Mirror Boy and a host of other films, comes another cinema movie titled Money Miss Road.

Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]
Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]

The plot: A man — Joseph ( Jide Achufusi), due to an error, is granted the opportunity of a lifetime when he finds a huge sum of money that belongs to a wanted criminal; Diokpa (Charly Boy).

Recommended articles

He and his friend; Josiah (Josh2funny) must avoid being dealt with by the bike-riding gangsters. Their encounter with this man is a reflection of their struggles, dreams and existence, they must find all means to not sink into their sea of unprecedented happiness.

The movie’s cast members include Charly Boy, Josh2Funny, Jide Kene Achufusi, Oma Iyasara, Melvin Oduah, and Anthony Monjaro.

Shot in locations in Lagos and Abuja, the movie is a partnership between Blue Pictures Entertainment and The Nollywood Factory, with Odinaka Emmanuel Offia as the Executive Producer.

Being a reboot of a movie by the same director made in his earlier years, the thought of the recent massacres happening to our remakes is what permeated my thinking as I walked into the cinema to see it.

But I tried to shake off the fear, clearing all forms of biases that could affect my perception wrongly. I made excuses: this one could be a different story, this is a different production house and director, maybe, maybe, maybe…

With lights out and the movie starting, I was ready for whatever was set to come. The first set of scenes confirmed my fears — something was off. Terribly off. — The jokes!

The director in his note had made bold promises and in his own words "if you liked films like Rush Hour and Bad Boys then, you'll love Money Miss Road" but, I daresay that was a comment based on forced ambition.

The movie is nowhere near the comical excellence of the template movies and any attempt to make a comparative analysis of the films would result in the total annihilation of one.

The movie picks up slowly. One would expect it to climax, but it never does. The play goes on, and on, on the same level from beginning to the end maybe because comedy is perhaps one of the most difficult genres of drama to write or direct.

The multilateral structure of the genre is a chore, and anyone who will write or direct it has to prepare for the worst.

Money Miss Road has an extremely good vision, but yet again, fails to keep us spellbound through to the third act with the lack of contextual spectacle.

The ending was very abrupt, as it felt as though it was born out of a pressing urge to end the film and get the project over with, with its lack of coherence. The fault of the director, perhaps.

The comedy didn't sail home at all. Josh2Funny though a very good Instagram comedian didn't particularly excel in this one. Only managing to pull off a cacophony of chuckles.

The jokes were dry! At first, I wanted to badly pin the flaw on the writing but in the long run, I knew it was going to be unfair, the writing was good and sublime but the performance and by extension, the execution was thwarting.

The acting most of the time was plastic, and the background soundtrack failed to align with the happenings on screen and created a distraction than a union between them.

There are a lot of questions about realism, but we can suspend logic when watching a film like this as it doesn't apply.

Money Miss Road is not packed with enough thrilling experience to pass for an action thriller, nor is it packed with enough humorous elements to pass for a comedy making the entire outing incomplete.

However, the film serves a very palatable visual meal with the costumes, cinematography, decor, and the choice of locations and that is the film's greatest win.

The narrative it intends to display is bold and fresh, but ideas alone don't sell a movie, execution does — and this is where Money Miss Road fails.

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities running for election in 2023

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities running for election in 2023

Money Miss Road: Bold narrative dwindled by poor execution

Money Miss Road: Bold narrative dwindled by poor execution

Asake teases new electrifying single

Asake teases new electrifying single

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' ultimate double premiere

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' ultimate double premiere

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Rapper Tec of Showdemcamp ties the knot with his bride in U.K

Rapper Tec of Showdemcamp ties the knot with his bride in U.K

Tems features on the soundtrack of Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Tems features on the soundtrack of Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Davizzy Billz releases his debut EP “Before We Proceed

Davizzy Billz releases his debut EP “Before We Proceed”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

How to watch 7th season of BBNaija as show premieres Saturday

BBNaija season 7