Mo Abudu's mental health-themed short film is headed to Cannes Film Festival

The CEO of EbonyLife Media made her directorial debut in 2022 with two short films – Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life.

Deadline reports that Her Perfect Life is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner this month while both films have also been selected for the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival in August, 2023.

Her Perfect Life follows Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

The film features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin in leading roles, with Omowunmi Dada, Uzo Osimkpa, Mary Lazarus, and Christian Paul in supporting roles.

Abudu's second film, Iyawo Mi, tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone. Kunle decides to take matters into his own hands, which leads to tragic consequences.

The movie stars Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, Jude Chukwuka, Koye Kekere-Ekun and Blessing Obasi.

Both films are executive produced by Abudu, Bola Atta, Wale Tinubu, Shola Akinlade, Pearl Thusi and Nonos Okpala, with Heidi Uys as Supervising Producer, Inem King, Joshua Olaoluwa, Sonia Nwosu producing and Temidayo Makanjuola on production design and Kabelo Thathe as DOP.