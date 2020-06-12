Netflix has revealed its latest move to create more Nigerian content with its latest commissioning of on-screen adaptations of two literary classics.

According to a Twitter announcement by the streamer, EbonyLife films will create a series based on Lola Shoneyin's bestselling novel 'The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives' as well as a film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 1986 classic play 'Death And The King's Horseman'.

Reacting to the newly commissioned adaptations, Wole Soyinka shared: “In a creative industry which, even in pioneering countries, is so male dominated, it is always a delight to see robust challenges offered by the female gender, and of attestable quality.

"Mo Abudu's incursion into this arena as film and television producer has been especially stimulating. It becomes part of one's sense of achievement, if one has contributed, however minutely, to the creation of an enabling environment.”

For the executive producer of 'Chief Daddy', 'Castle & Castle' among others, the need to create authentic Nigerian stories has motivated her filmmaking style over the years. “As a Nigerian storyteller, my biggest motivator has always been to tell authentic and untold stories that resonate with every person, regardless of where they’re from in the world while showcasing our culture, heritage and creativity,” says Abudu.

Although production details are still sketchy, reports are that one of Abudu's commissioned films will premiere on the service before the year runs out. Soyinka's play adaptation will be will be among the newly-licensed Netflix branded films.