The director at The Audrey Silver Company said that she won’t be working with actors or crew who won’t allow her to obsess with her work.

"...this new year, I will not work with actors or crew who will not let me obsess with my work. I am not working with people who don’t get that we are supposed to enjoy creating art as much as making money from it," Okwo wrote.

ALSO READ: Mildred Okwo says most producers inflate cinema numbers

‘The Meeting’ director and co-producer made the announcement on Thursday, January 10, 2019, while responding to a tweet from Femi Jacobs, who wrote, "It is rarely a waste of time to pursue something you're drawn to even if you end up quitting. You might apply that knowledge in a different field entirely, in a way you couldn't have anticipated. Quit this obsession with over-defining yourself. Express yourself"

Known for her bluntness, Mildred once said most producers inflate their cinema numbers to swindle investors while sharing her thoughts on Nollywood in 2015.