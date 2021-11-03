RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Michelle Obama to star in final season of 'Black-ish'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The former Flotus will star in the show's eight and final season.

US former First Lady, Michelle Obama will appear in an episode of ABC's top-rated comedy show 'Black-ish'.

The show's producers confirmed the news on their social media platforms last Thursday, saying that the former Flotus will feature in the eighth and final season. Obama will play herself, but other details of her appearance are yet to be disclosed.

"I’ve long been a fan of Black-ish‘s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,” Obama wrote on her socials. "I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

The cast members also shared their excitement to have the political figure on the show, with Tracee Ellis Ross saying; "That's how you close out an epic eight years!"

Recall that 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris announced back in May that the show will be renewed for its 8th season and final season.

'Black-ish' will be the second network comedy Obama has featured in after first appearing on the sixth and final season of 'Parks and Recreation' back in 2019.

However, reports confirm she will be working behind the scenes with husband, Barack Obama on his overall deal with Netflix via their Higher Ground Productions to produce documentaries and feature films.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

