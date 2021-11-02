Illustrators behind DC's bisexual Superman comic book receive death threats from fans

According to TMZ, LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol some of the homes of the studios' staffers and illustrators. The studio is also reportedly under surveillance amid the threats which began after news of the bisexual character went viral in October.

Recall that the studios made headlines for weeks after they announced that Jon Kent, the new Superman, son of Clark and Lois Lane, will be in a romantic relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura after he experiences a nervous breakdown. DC also released drawings of the characters locking lips.