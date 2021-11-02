RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Illustrators behind DC's bisexual Superman comic book receive death threats from fans

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

DC comics announced a bisexual Superman character in October.

The new Superman character is bisexual [BBC News]

Illustrators and artists behind DC's new Superman comics based on a bisexual character, have reportedly sought police protection following incessant death threats from enraged fans.

According to TMZ, LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol some of the homes of the studios' staffers and illustrators. The studio is also reportedly under surveillance amid the threats which began after news of the bisexual character went viral in October.

Recall that the studios made headlines for weeks after they announced that Jon Kent, the new Superman, son of Clark and Lois Lane, will be in a romantic relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura after he experiences a nervous breakdown. DC also released drawings of the characters locking lips.

Despite the studios stating that the announcement received positive feedback, the viral images received severe online backlash.

