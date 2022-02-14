Actress Meg Otanwa has shared her interest in starring in a Nollywood adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale'.
Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The award winning dystopian series is based on a novel of the same title by Margaret Atwood.
The 'For Maria' actress recently tweeted a call to scriptwriters and producers interested in working on the project.
“I want to do a HANDMAID’S TALE. Writers, producers, where you at?" Otanwa wrote on Twitter.
Hulu's adaptation of the novel currently in its 4th season premiered to smashing reviews in 2017. Since its premiere, the series which stars Elizabeth Moss in the lead role, has garnered multiple award nominations including the Golden Globes and Emmys.
No stranger to embodying characters with intense emotional struggles, Otanwa's latest feature 'For Maria Ebun Pataki' made waves last month after premiering on Netflix. The actress starred as a new mom struggling with postpartum depression in the Damilola Orimogunje directed film.
