RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The award winning dystopian series is based on a novel of the same title by Margaret Atwood.

AMVCA winner, Meg Otanwa [BHM]
AMVCA winner, Meg Otanwa [BHM]

Actress Meg Otanwa has shared her interest in starring in a Nollywood adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

Recommended articles

The 'For Maria' actress recently tweeted a call to scriptwriters and producers interested in working on the project.

“I want to do a HANDMAID’S TALE. Writers, producers, where you at?" Otanwa wrote on Twitter.

Hulu's adaptation of the novel currently in its 4th season premiered to smashing reviews in 2017. Since its premiere, the series which stars Elizabeth Moss in the lead role, has garnered multiple award nominations including the Golden Globes and Emmys.

No stranger to embodying characters with intense emotional struggles, Otanwa's latest feature 'For Maria Ebun Pataki' made waves last month after premiering on Netflix. The actress starred as a new mom struggling with postpartum depression in the Damilola Orimogunje directed film.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

Tchidi Chikere celebrates lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from Nuella Njubigbo

Tchidi Chikere celebrates lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from Nuella Njubigbo

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Trending

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]

Netflix in talks to make a 'The Tinder Swindler' movie

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Ikorodu Bois photographed with Kunle Afolayan at KAP studios [Instagram/Kunleafo]

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) organizers