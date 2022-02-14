Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The 'For Maria' actress recently tweeted a call to scriptwriters and producers interested in working on the project.

“I want to do a HANDMAID’S TALE. Writers, producers, where you at?" Otanwa wrote on Twitter.

Hulu's adaptation of the novel currently in its 4th season premiered to smashing reviews in 2017. Since its premiere, the series which stars Elizabeth Moss in the lead role, has garnered multiple award nominations including the Golden Globes and Emmys.