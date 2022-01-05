MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

This postponement is not the first, neither is it the second or third. The film was supposed to debut at the theatres on July 10, 2020, but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had the cinemas across the world on lockdown.

As the evolving pandemic continued, “Morbius” cycled through three release dates. At these dates, it was scheduled for the premiere; on July 31, 2020, then March 19, 2021, then October 8, 2021, and finally moving January 28, 2022, which we assumed will be the last, until this recent development due to the raging COVID-19 variants.

In the film, Jared Leto plays antihero Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood disease, one that causes him to become more acquainted with the darkness within him. “Morbius” is directed by Daniel Espinosa and co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius’s delay may put a brief halt on Sony’s momentum following Venom 2: Let there be Carnage and Kraven The Hunter movie. Still, the amount of attention and hype the l more than likely help it at the box office whenever it eventually comes out.

This is primarily because Spiderman: No Way Home is still present and doing big numbers at the box office. It seems Sony and Marvel executives are avoiding competition for their films while also considering public health and safety.