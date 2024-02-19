'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York

This follows the film winning at the New York City Women’s Fund in the Feature Fiction category in 2023. Directed by Orire Nwani, the movie follows the life of a couple played by Efa Iwara and Tope Olowoniyan who during the coronavirus pandemic see an opportunity to have children but quickly realise that their goals are not aligned.

Love & Seclusion is written by Clementina Ojie and produced by Josh Olaoluwa. The New York premiere, which is its North American debut will take place at the New York University, followed by a Q&A session with the cast and creative team of the film.

Aside Efa Iwara and Tope Olowoniyan, Love & Seclusion also stars Inem King, Olanrewaju Ayanwale, Jaybo Charles and Odiah Emmanuel.

While the producers of Love & Seclusion have not yet confirmed a global release date, the statement says that the producers are looking at making an announcement later in the year. "After they run in the festival circuit, the production team is quite confident of a wider release in 2024," it said.

