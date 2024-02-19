ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The producers said that the movie will make its North American debut in New York this Friday, February 23, 2024.

Love & Seclusion still image
Love & Seclusion still image

Recommended articles

This follows the film winning at the New York City Women’s Fund in the Feature Fiction category in 2023. Directed by Orire Nwani, the movie follows the life of a couple played by Efa Iwara and Tope Olowoniyan who during the coronavirus pandemic see an opportunity to have children but quickly realise that their goals are not aligned.

'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York
'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York Pulse Nigeria

Love & Seclusion is written by Clementina Ojie and produced by Josh Olaoluwa. The New York premiere, which is its North American debut will take place at the New York University, followed by a Q&A session with the cast and creative team of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside Efa Iwara and Tope Olowoniyan, Love & Seclusion also stars Inem King, Olanrewaju Ayanwale, Jaybo Charles and Odiah Emmanuel.

ALSO READ: Red Sea Film Festival picks up 2 African projects for development

While the producers of Love & Seclusion have not yet confirmed a global release date, the statement says that the producers are looking at making an announcement later in the year. "After they run in the festival circuit, the production team is quite confident of a wider release in 2024," it said.

'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York
'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York Pulse Nigeria
'Love & Seclusion' still image
'Love & Seclusion' still image Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition to this exciting premiere, Conceptified Media also recently achieved success at the Red Sea Souk market for their project 'Fantastic Tale.' These achievements further highlight the company's dedication to delivering exceptional and captivating storytelling," the statement added.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

Burna Boy headlines Spill Gate Festival in the Bahamas

'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York

'Love & Seclusion' with Efa Iwara, Tope Olowoniyan to premiere in New York

Greatman Takit intends 'Worship SZN' as a prayer guide

Greatman Takit intends 'Worship SZN' as a prayer guide

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

US-based Nigerian Abimbola Osundairo says Jussie Smollet groomed him

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14

'A Tribe Called Judah' rakes in ₦1.4 billion at the Nigerian box office

'A Tribe Called Judah' rakes in ₦1.4 billion at the Nigerian box office

Beverly Naya & Venita Akpofure fight over Efa Iwara in new 'Insecure' trailer

Beverly Naya & Venita Akpofure fight over Efa Iwara in new 'Insecure' trailer

This is what Omowunmi Dada would have become if she hadn't found acting

This is what Omowunmi Dada would have become if she hadn't found acting

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

Joeboy opens up on how working at a pure water factory affected his career

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

[Instagram/_timini]

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

Shofela Coker has been nominated for his animation work on 'Moremi' [Shockng]

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Blood Sister was released in 2003

What 'Blood Sister' gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry