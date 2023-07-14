Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

Pulse Mix

Last One Laughing Naija is now on Prime Video and get ready for non-stop laughter!

Last One Laughing Naija now on Prime Video and get ready for non-stop laughter.
Last One Laughing Naija now on Prime Video and get ready for non-stop laughter.

Recommended articles

Hosted by Nigeria's King of Comedy, Basketmouth, this hilarious series brings together Nigeria's top-tier comedy acts for an unforgettable celebrity showdown. Watch as Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki battle it out to be the Last One Laughing.

Stream LOL: Last One Laughing Naija now on Prime Video and get ready for non-stop laughter. Don't miss out on the comedic talent and unpredictable moments that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

To enjoy LOL: Last One Laughing Naija and a wide selection of Nigerian Originals, Nollywood titles, and popular global Amazon Originals and Exclusives, sign up for a Prime Video Nigeria subscription today at www.primevideo.com. Customers can sign up for a Prime Video Nigeria subscription for 2,300 NGN per month, after a free trial, by visiting www.primevideo.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch now and prepare to laugh your heart out with LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, exclusively on Prime Video!
Watch now and prepare to laugh your heart out with LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, exclusively on Prime Video! Pulse Nigeria

Prime Video members can stream, download, and watch anytime, anywhere through the Prime Video app on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com. Customers can control the amount of data they use by selecting Good, Better, or Best streaming quality or downloading it on their mobile device for offline viewing later.

Watch now and prepare to laugh your heart out with LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, exclusively on Prime Video! For more information, please visit the Prime Video Press Center.

Follow LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija:

Official Hashtags: #primevideonaija #JapaToPrimeVideo #LastOneLaughingingNaija

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram: @PrimeVideoNaija

Twitter: @PrimeVideoNaija

---

#Featuredpost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3 [Shockng]

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

'Love, Lust & Other Things' takes top spot with ₦10 million

Onajite Dede takes on leading lady status in 'The House of Secrets' [Prince Ilelejie]

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]