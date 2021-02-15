Niyi Akinmolayan ( 'The Wedding Party 2', 'The Set Up') has shared another teaser for his anticipated 2021 comedy, 'Prophetess'.

The latest teaser gives a bit more than the first which debuted in January. Shot in Ibadan, the feature film produced by Victoria Akujobi and Mimi Bartels, 'Prophetess' is based on a local prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match. With her life in danger, she elicits the help of her sister.

Actress Toyin Abraham takes on the lead role with supporting roles by Adedimeji Lateef, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodioke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi and Big Brother Naija reality star, Seyi Awolowo in supporting roles.

Watch the teaser: