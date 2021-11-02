RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'La Femme Anjola' to premiere on newly unveiled streaming platform

The film will be available to stream on The Audrey Silva Company website from November 25, 2021.

Nonso Bassey and Rita Dominic in 'La Femme Anjola' [ The Audrey Silva company]
The Audrey Silva Company is set to premiere its 2021 film, 'La Femme Anjola' on its newly launched streaming platform.

Confirming the production company's bold new move, director Mildred Okwo revealed via social media that the company sought to ensure the film could be accessed by a larger audience.

"For years, we have depended solely on 3rd parties to market our films. We no longer want to be paralyzed by fear everytime we distribute a film which is why we have invested in coming directly to you. Let our audience determine if we are worthy," Okwo wrote on Twitter.

La Femme Anjola to premiere on streaming platform [Twitter/mealdredo]
News of the film's streaming platform release first made headlines in February, weeks to its anticipated theatrical debut.

According to a press release shared by The Audrey Silva Company, the move was to allow for "distribution and exhibition opportunities outside of the mainstream avenues currently existing."

Recall that 'La Femme Anjola' premiered in cinemas early this year to unimpressive box office figures. Following its exit from the big screens, fans clamoured for an online release.

Starring Nollywood royalty Rita Dominic ( the actress doubles as the film's co-producer) in the eponymous role, 'La Femme Anjola' follows the story of a young stockbroker whose life takes a drastic turn when he falls in love with a married singer.

The crime thriller which also stars Nonso Bassey, Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, scooped four AMAA 2021 nominations.

