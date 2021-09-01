Shot in March 2021, the feature film is based on Sefi Atta's 2010 novel 'Swallow'. Exploring drug trafficking, 'Swallow' follows the story of Tolani Ajao, a naïve secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers a drug trafficking offer from her roommate Rose Adamson.

"Celebrated filmmaker Afolayan is a main stage performer, so it comes as no surprise that his next film will be released on a date that holds meaning for Nigerians. With a screenplay by Sefi Atta and Kunle Afolayan, Swallow will arrive on Netflix on October 1st – Independence day," a Netflix statement reads.

"This is the first film from Kunle Afolayan’s multi-title Netflix slate and the drama-thriller explores the burgeoning drug trafficking trade, set against a backdrop of 1980s Lagos, struggling under the weight of austerity measures and the infamous War Against Indiscipline. In 'Swallow', Kunle Afolayan opts for a retro film look that pays perfect homage to a nostalgic past and this cinematic masterpiece will take viewers on a memorable ride."

In the lead role as Tolani Ajao is Niyola (Eniola Akinbo). The songstress stars alongside Ijeoma Grace Agu, Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omotunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, BBNaija reality star Thin Tall Tony and Olusegun Akinremi.