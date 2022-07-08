RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kayode Kasum teases ‘ObaraM’ musical ahead of August theatrical debut

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Kayode Kasum has unveiled a first-look teaser for his latest feature, a musical titled ObaraM.

Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]

The thrilling new teaser which debuted on Friday, July 8, offers film lovers an exclusive access to the plot which follows an up and coming songstress who must confront her past to forge ahead.

The official synopsis reads:

“After her estranged father's death, Oluchi, an up and coming musician is forced to confront her true self and her past mistakes.

She reconnects with her daughter who she abandoned at a young age through their love for music. However, the echoes from the past, greed and bad decisions, springs from every corner, threatening to bring them down.”

ObaraM stars Nancy Isime in the lead role with veterans Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu alongside Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, comedians Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen and child actor Darasimi Nadi.

The musical is the latest film off FilmTrybe, Singularity Media and FilmOne Entertainment’s collaboration. It follows last month’s Ile Owo release.

The thriller directed by Dare Olaitan launched in theatres on June 24, to rave reviews.

Watch the teaser for ObaraM:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

