In the new episode released on Friday, March 1, 2019, Kari finally found her voice to chat with Noah. The two had bumped into themselves inside the compound and a brief conversation ensued.

Ladi and Kari got a surprise visit from Noah’s fiancee, Naomi. Naomi had showed up at the girls’ flat unannounced. She brought some cookies for them and tried chatting them up before leaving.

ALSO READ: Victor Aghahowa features Folu Storms in new web series, ‘Man of her dreams’

Kari returned home after job hunting only to find her mum, Dame, with a prophet in the house. All her efforts to stop the cleansing process of her flat met deaf ears.

‘Man of her dreams’ features Folu Storms, Sonia Irabo and Rekiya Atta.

The web series is a production of Aghahowa’s new YouTube platform, Bukafedgeeks.

‘Man of her dreams’ premiered on Monday, February 25, 2019 and already has five episodes.

The web series is planned to run till March 8, 2019.